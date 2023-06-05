BISMARCK, N.D. — The state golf tournament begins Tuesday and Century looks to continue where they left off after winning the Class A West regional tournament.

For the Patriots, they are playing at a familiar course, Heart River in Dickinson, where the regional tournament was played.

“I’ve played it from sophomore year till now,” says Anders Alm. “Played multiple practice rounds. See it in the summer. I know the layout of the course and it will help us a lot. I know where to miss. I know where to hit it. So, I mean, those guys don’t know what they’re doing there. We know where to hit it, so we should be good, put it in good spots.”

“We’ve been there more times in the last two, three, or more years, so we just have to use that maybe one or two holes out there that we’ve have some problems on in the past,” Preston Brown says. “Use that kind of knowledge to our advantage and hope that in the long run that’s maybe a little thing that helps us finish in the top three or four, whatever it is.”

It has been 10 years since Century last won a state team title. However, this Patriots teams feels that they can make a run at the championship.

“We do have two good seniors,” Alm added. “We have two good juniors, and then we have some freshman that are rounding us out. And we know that we are deep enough and good enough to where if we put two good days together, we can get it done against the east teams.”

Century’s quest for hardware begins at 9 am mountain standard time as Anders Alm will be the first Patriot to tee off.