The Century Patriots are the team to beat in the world of golf right now, and they further cemented that on Tuesday with a win at Riverwood.

The Patriots were led by senior Logan Schoepp who shot a 72 to win as an individual.

Team Scores:

1. Century: 302

2. Minot: 325

3. Dickinson: 330

4. Bismarck: 339

5. Legacy: 344