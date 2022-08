It’s been a close race this season in the West on the individual and team sides in Class A Girls Golf, as Anna Huettl secured the top spot at Riverwood Tuesday morning, while the Century Patriots took another team win.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Anna Huettl (76)

2. Hannah Herbel (77)

3. Aliyah Iverson (81)

4. Ava Kalanek (82)

5. Morgan Strange (85)

Team Leaderboard: