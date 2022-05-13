The weather is once again making an impact, especially on golf teams who are less than a month away from state, and have only played twice.

WDA teams got about halfway through the St. Mary’s Invite at Hawktree today before it was cancelled.

One guy who is hoping the weather doesn’t slow down his game the rest of the season is Century’s Dylan Nosbusch. He’s won both WDA meets this season to help the Patriots place first as a team.

“I know at least for the last two tournaments I never even went into them thinking I had any chance of winning, so I was able to play really nice and relaxed the whole time, and it was just a bonus at the end to be able to edge it out,” Nosbusch said. “I just want to keep it simple. I don’t want to get over aggressive. It seems like when I do that then I tend to blow up on a few holes. I’ve just got to keep doing what I know I can do, which lately has been hit fairways, hit greens and just roll in a few putts.”

WDA teams are scheduled to get back on the course Saturday for the Century Invite at Tom O’Leary.