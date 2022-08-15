Century’s girls golf program has won four consecutive WDA championships, but this year they’ll have to do it in a different way.

The Patriots are being led by new Co-Head coaches Preston Brown and Tyce Halter. Luckily for the new coaches, this team returns five varsity starters from a year ago — including one of the best golfers in the state in Hannah Herbel.

The Patriots say they’re focused on getting their team through the first couple of weeks before they begin looking too deep into individual scores.

“There’s a lot of relaly positive things going on with the girls right now, and that’ll translate into some really good things,” Co-Head Coach Preston Brown said. “It’s been great knowing that they kind of take care of themselves, and we’ll just try to help them along the way.”