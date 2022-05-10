Tuesday was possibly the busiest of the season thus far for golf teams in North Dakota with both WDA and Class B teams competing at several invites across the western part of the state.

Mandan Invite:

1. Century: 311

2. Dickinson: 313

3. Minot: 316

4. Mandan: 332

5. Jamestown: 335

Shiloh Invite:

1. Beulah: 353

2. Dickinson Trinity: 355

3. Western Morton: 371

4. Shiloh Christian: 379

5. Hazen: 386

Velva Invite:

1. Bottineau: 337

2. Harvey-Wells County: 355

3. Our Redeemer’s: 359

4. Northern Lights: 370

5. Rugby: 373