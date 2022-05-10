Tuesday was possibly the busiest of the season thus far for golf teams in North Dakota with both WDA and Class B teams competing at several invites across the western part of the state.
Mandan Invite:
1. Century: 311
2. Dickinson: 313
3. Minot: 316
4. Mandan: 332
5. Jamestown: 335
Shiloh Invite:
1. Beulah: 353
2. Dickinson Trinity: 355
3. Western Morton: 371
4. Shiloh Christian: 379
5. Hazen: 386
Velva Invite:
1. Bottineau: 337
2. Harvey-Wells County: 355
3. Our Redeemer’s: 359
4. Northern Lights: 370
5. Rugby: 373