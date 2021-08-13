Golf: Class A girls golf kicks off with Turtle Mountain Invitational

The Class A Girls Golf fall season is back in action on Friday. Hannah Herbel of Century is back to defend her title, but other golfers are on the hunt for a big season in 2021.

Williston’s Carrie Carmichael will end up taking this tournament by eight strokes with a 72, Ava Kalanek of Legacy in second with an 80 and Mandan’s Aysia Mettler finishing third at 84.

To team scores, Legacy is off to a great start winning the first event of the season, Century in second and Mandan rounding out the top three.