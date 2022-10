As day one comes to a close in Jamestown, it’s Leah Herbel with a one-stroke lead heading into the clubhouse at the Class A State Girls Golf Tournament.

Class A State Leaderboard: (Individual)

1. Leah Herbel Century 72 2. Jaya Grube Grand Forks Red River 73 3. Rose Solberg Fargo Davies 75 4. Hannah Herbel Century 76 5. Ruby Heydt Mandan 78

Class A State Leaderboard: (Team)