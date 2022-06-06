Class A golfers are getting ready to tee of on last time this season, as the season wraps up with the Class A State tournament at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo.

Coaches said to compete at the state level, their golfers are going to have to find more fairways and battle the elements.

“We’ll stick to the plan there will be a lot of short game but we do need to work on getting off the tee. Rose Creek is another specific kind of golf that you have to play to be successful so we will hon in on just a few things to put our guys in an offensive mindset,” Century Golf Coach Preston Brown said.

Minot Golf Coach Mitch Hanegrefs believes understanding the layout of Rose Creek will be key in putting in a good score.

“Kind of understanding where the miss is on the course so if you’re having trouble hitting it in the fairway which is the proper side of the fairway to be coming from,” Hannegrefs said.

Day one of the two day tournament starts June 7 at 9 a.m.