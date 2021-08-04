Golf: Class B season moves from spring to fall, DLB Lakers share their thoughts on the switch

Some exciting changes happening this fall in high school golf. Class B girls’ golf has moved from the spring to fall. The change was voted on by the NDHSAA last year.

Now, class A and class B girl golfers will be together.

Teams are excited for the change including the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers.

“The weather is going to be a pleasant change for the girls. They’re going to start when it’s warm out and they’re going to end the end of September so they shouldn’t need stocking caps or mittens. In the spring, they’re used to getting a snow shower, hail, whatever came,” Dan Miller, assistant coach said.

“I’m looking forward to good weather and just being able to go out in shorts instead of a full-on jacket and sweatpants,” said Brooklyn Hanson, senior.

“Definitely getting to practice all summer because in the spring you only get two weeks before your first meet, and now we get a whole summer of practice in,” said Lauryn Keller, junior.

“The weather because it’s not going to be rainy or canceled because of rain, and mud, or yeah,” said eighth-graders Ally Larson and Ava Walen.

This season, there are eight girls competing for the six varsity spots available.

The girls’ varsity Lakers were the region six champions last season.

I asked them what it’s going to take to repeat that this fall.

“It’s team. They have to act as a team. They have to compete as a team. If one falters, next man up!” Miller said.

“We work very well together because, especially since we’re so young,” Keller said.

“I’m just going to have a team mentality, you know, I’m going to be there for the team and focus on what we can do to get better and work towards that,” Hanson said.

“You gotta focus on one good shot per hole, or some good things that you did. Like, I did a one-putt, two-putt or I had a great drive. Even if you double bogey, it’s still like, ‘I did something good on this hole,'” said Larson.

“Yeah, as long as you’re improving, it’s pretty good,” said Walen.

DLB’s first golf tournament is August 11 at 9 a.m. in Mohall/Sherwood.