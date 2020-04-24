Golf: Cougars young program ready to break through

Central McLean has a very young golf program, but they hope growth at the junior high level will help their team succeed.

The Cougars are led this season by two seniors and one junior, but a wave of young athletes is on the way.

Many of those golfers are new to the game, but coach Cottingham says starting early is key for her team

“When you have a big junior high group you tend to have that peer pressure,” Central McLean coach Toni Cottingham said. “I’m hoping that sticks, and I hope we keep that group competing against each other, wanting to be there. I’m very optimistic. “

The Cougars hope to have all three of their high school golfers qualify for the state tournament this season.