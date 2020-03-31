Golf courses set to open Wednesday

Golf courses in the area are set to open for the first time Wednesday, bringing much needed good news to avid golfers.

The Bismarck Parks and Rec District is taking extra steps to ensure the equipment and facilities are safe for you to use. Carts will be disinfected before and after use, and they will be limited to one person at a time.

Flags have been replaced on the course for cup sized targets, and there will be no access to the golf shop. Facilities specialist Brent Weber says this will go a long way in making sure the transfer of germs is less likely.

“A lot of people are looking for things to do outside in open spaces, and golf is one of those things where we can provide that in a pretty normal setting that people are used to,” facilities specialist Brent Weber said. “I know a lot of people in this town like to be active, and golf is something we’ll be able to provide”

All payments for tee time reservations will be taken over the phone to limit the exchange of cash and cards.