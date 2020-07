Monday was the first of the two-day Sam Bakken event for the DJGA in Bismarck. The first day of the tournament was at Tom O’ Leary, with day two set to take place at Riverwood.

On the boys side, Gehrig Geiss led the way after day one with a score of +1, but three boys are tied at second just two strokes behind.

On the girls side, Carrie Carmichael led the way with a +6, but Abby Schmidt sits just two strokes behind her in second place.