In Mandan, the DJGA season continued with a one day tournament at Prairie West, where players battled the elements on the course.

Logan Schoepp put together a great round, including three birdies, the finish on top for the 16-18 boys division at +4.

On the girls side, Hannah Herbel picked her spots, including an eagle on the 5th that landed her at -1 and taking the 16-18 girls division.

The DJGA season continues on the 6th-7th with a two day tournament at Tom O’Leary and Riverwood.