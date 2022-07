The DJGA calendar turned to July, as golfers made the trek west to Heart River Golf Course, playing only nine holes on the day due to concerns of incoming weather.

Girls Leaderboard:

1. Kya Guidinger – 45

2. Greta Anderson – 49

3. Ella Anderson – 53

4. Rylin Beck – 60

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Logan Schoepp – 36

2. Max Palmer – 38

2. Cameron Wittenberg – 38

4. Lucas Schoepp – 39

5. Parker Beck – 42