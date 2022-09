The Lakers were once again atop the field Tuesday with three golfers in the top six.

Individual Leaderboard:

Lauryn Keller (DLB) 76 Laila Christianson (DLB) 90 Raylee Driver (New Town) 93 Avery Ellis (Stanley) 97 Savannah Whitman 99 (New Town) Ella Pearson Pearson 101 (DLB)

Team Leaderboard: