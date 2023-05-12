Des Lacs-Burlington Boys Golf features multiple top players in Region Six, including a sophomore playing his third season of varsity golf.

Eli Miller already has multiple event wins this season, trying make a return trip to the state golf tournament.

Navigating the ever unpredictable spring weather in North Dakota is an added challenge for golfers in a game that already takes mental fortitude to succeed in.

Miller said a positive mentality is critical to putting in quality scorers.

“I think mindset is probably one of the best things to have prepared. Just thinking that I’m going through it, and everyone else is too, and then just having great equipment like rain gloves and maybe some extra layers if it’s cold out,” Miller said.