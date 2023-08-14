JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The girl’s golf East/West Crossover began Monday at the Jamestown Country Club. Mandan’s Anna Huettl sits at the top of the individual leaderboard, while Grand Forks Red Rivers leads the team battle.
Individual Leaderboard
|1. Anna Huettl
|Mandan
|71
|2. Ella Speidel
|Grand Forks Red River
|74
|3. Zoe Keene
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|75
|4. Rose Solberg
|Fargo Davies
|76
|T-5. Jaya Grube
|Grand Forks Red River
|77
Team Leaderboard
|1. Grand Forks Red River
|311
|2. Fargo Davies
|325
|3. Mandan
|330
|4. West Fargo Sheyenne
|343
|5. Wahpeton
|352