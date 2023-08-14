JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The girl’s golf East/West Crossover began Monday at the Jamestown Country Club. Mandan’s Anna Huettl sits at the top of the individual leaderboard, while Grand Forks Red Rivers leads the team battle.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Anna HuettlMandan71
2. Ella SpeidelGrand Forks Red River74
3. Zoe KeeneWest Fargo Sheyenne75
4. Rose SolbergFargo Davies76
T-5. Jaya GrubeGrand Forks Red River77

Team Leaderboard

1. Grand Forks Red River311
2. Fargo Davies325
3. Mandan330
4. West Fargo Sheyenne343
5. Wahpeton352