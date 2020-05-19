Golf: Emily St. Aubin’s chase for five straight championships put on hold

Emily St. Aubin has won four straight girls golf state championships. An unprecedented streak that started in seventh grade. The junior will have to wait for a chance at five in a row, but that hasn’t put her down.

Not having this season has been kind of good, because now you can just take your time. Practice what you need to practice, get back to the basics.

Emily says she did not expect to win state again this year. Instead, she wanted to focus on improving.

“You never go in really expecting to win. It’s in the back of your mind. It’s motivating you to practice more, to learn new shots and do better,” Emily said.

Even after four state titles, Emily hasn’t found herself complacent. She says her main goal is to prepare for college golf, and trophy No. 5 would just be the icing on the cake.

“To have eight days where you can play pretty good golf in a row is amazing,” South Border coach, and Emily’s dad, Jeremy St. Aubin said. “Whatever happens next year is what happens.”

This summer Emily plans to play in tournaments across North Dakota and South Dakota to compete against some of the best players in the region.

“I’m just motivated by results,” Emily said. “I want to keep improving and keep improving.”

“That’s just the motivating factor for her,” Jeremy said. “She wants to keep competing. She’s a competitor, there’s no doubt about it. Some people have that spirit and that drive, and that she does.”

The individual success hasn’t stopped Emily from keeping her team first at South Border.

“This past season we didn’t make it to state, and we had a young squad out there, so I was just hoping with experience from last year was going to push us through,” Emily said.

The Mustangs will have to wait until next year for a state championship run, but there’s no doubt they have an experienced champion to lead them there.