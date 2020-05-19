Golf family with shared experience

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cancellation of the spring sports season was a double hit for the Argent family. Paige was a junior at Jamestown College while her brother Gavin was a junior on the Minot High boys golf team. Both have had successful careers and the lost season made things even tougher.

“It was disappointing” said Paige “We didn’t have any seniors on the team so that’s good and it gave us a lot of time to work on our mental game and other parts of our game for next season.” Younger brother Gavin said “We had a really young team and we were looking really good in the west with Century being our major competition.”

Paige’s Jamestown team qualified for nationals when she was just a freshmen and finished runnerup in conference play last year. The recently names all-conference player will be part of a team that returns their entire lineup for next season. “I’m really excited, I think that will be a great team, we worked on a lot of things we need to work on and I think we’ll be really competitive next year” said Paige.

Gavin still will get an opportunity to play in a meet this year with a non-sanctioned tournament to be played at the beginning of June which will give him at least one high school tournament to play in this year. “It’ll be interesting you because haven’t had the competitive mindset most of the year so it’s gonna be maybe the first day’s gonna be work out a few kinks and then the 2nd day will be smooth sailing hopefully” said the junior.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

Too Much Coffee?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Too Much Coffee?"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge