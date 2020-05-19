Golf family with shared experience

The cancellation of the spring sports season was a double hit for the Argent family. Paige was a junior at Jamestown College while her brother Gavin was a junior on the Minot High boys golf team. Both have had successful careers and the lost season made things even tougher.

“It was disappointing” said Paige “We didn’t have any seniors on the team so that’s good and it gave us a lot of time to work on our mental game and other parts of our game for next season.” Younger brother Gavin said “We had a really young team and we were looking really good in the west with Century being our major competition.”

Paige’s Jamestown team qualified for nationals when she was just a freshmen and finished runnerup in conference play last year. The recently names all-conference player will be part of a team that returns their entire lineup for next season. “I’m really excited, I think that will be a great team, we worked on a lot of things we need to work on and I think we’ll be really competitive next year” said Paige.

Gavin still will get an opportunity to play in a meet this year with a non-sanctioned tournament to be played at the beginning of June which will give him at least one high school tournament to play in this year. “It’ll be interesting you because haven’t had the competitive mindset most of the year so it’s gonna be maybe the first day’s gonna be work out a few kinks and then the 2nd day will be smooth sailing hopefully” said the junior.