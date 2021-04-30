Golf: Gavin Argent wins Minot Invitational; Gehrig Geiss wins Shiloh Invitational

With almost a month remaining until the NDHSAA golf championships the competition is heating up on the course.

WDA teams met in Minot Friday for the Minot Invitational. It was the home team Magicians who took home the team win led by Gavin Argent.

In Class B, region five teams met at Tom O’ Leary for the Shiloh Invitational. Western Morton County’s Gehrig Geiss won first place. Dickinson Trinity took first place as a team.

Minot Invitational Individual Scores:

Garvin Argent, Minot: 71 Trey Hohbein, Mandan: 75 Logan Barrett, Legacy: 78 Logan Schoepp, Century; Ian Jelsing, Bismarck: 79

Shiloh Invitational Individual Scores: