Golf: Gavin Argent wins Minot Invitational; Gehrig Geiss wins Shiloh Invitational

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With almost a month remaining until the NDHSAA golf championships the competition is heating up on the course.

WDA teams met in Minot Friday for the Minot Invitational. It was the home team Magicians who took home the team win led by Gavin Argent.

In Class B, region five teams met at Tom O’ Leary for the Shiloh Invitational. Western Morton County’s Gehrig Geiss won first place. Dickinson Trinity took first place as a team.

Minot Invitational Individual Scores:

  1. Garvin Argent, Minot: 71
  2. Trey Hohbein, Mandan: 75
  3. Logan Barrett, Legacy: 78
  4. Logan Schoepp, Century; Ian Jelsing, Bismarck: 79

Shiloh Invitational Individual Scores:

  1. Gehrig Geiss, Western Morton County: 67
  2. Jacob Robb, Heart River: 68
  3. Cole Fitterer, Dickinson Trinity: 78
  4. Cade Fitterer, Dickinson Trinity: 79
  5. Tyler Brosseau, Dickinson Trinity: 81

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News