Golf: Geiss wins final region five tournament; Beulah takes team title

Region five boys wrapped up the season on Thursday with a tournament at Tom O’ Leary.

Western Morton County’s Gehrig Geiss won the event and took home senior of the year honors. Geiss’ coach Jordan Kautzman took home coach of the year honors.

Individual Final Scores:
1. Gehrig Geiss, Western Morton County: +3
2. Jacob Robb, Heart River: +4
3. Champ Hettich, Beulah: +5
4. Karsen Kulseth, Bowman: +7
5. Trey Brandt, Beulah: +8

Team Final Scores:
1. Beulah: +56
2. Dickinson Trinity: +58
3. Heart River: +61

