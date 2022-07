A busy week for the DJGA tour continued Thursday, as golfers battled the elements at Hawktree for a one-round tournament.

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Logan Schoepp – 72

2. Lucas Schoepp – 77

2. Cameron Wittenberg – 77

4. Luke Anderson – 78

5. Jordan Anderson – 79

Girls Leaderboard:

1. Brooke Hollar – 97

2. Rylin Beck – 120

3. Samantha Lentz – 127