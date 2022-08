WDA golfers returned to the course on Monday with just over a month remaining until the regional tournament. Girls teed off at Prairie West Golf Course for the Mandan Invite in what was a close contest.

Individual Results:

1. Anna Huettl: 76

2. Hannah Herbel: 78

3. Aliyah Iverson: 80

4. Ruby Heydt: 82

5. Paige Breuer: 82

Team Results:

1. Century: 337

2. Mandan: 345

3. Legacy: 348

4. St. Mary’s: 368

5. Minot: 371