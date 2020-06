The DJGA season and the quest for the 2020 Applebee’s Cup continued with a tournament at Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck.

For the 16 and older boys division, Bottineau’s Jaden McCloud and Century’s Logan Schoepp ended up with a tie at the top.

On the girls side, South Border’s Emily St. Aubin and St. Mary’s Abby Schmidt ended up with a tie for first on the leaderboard.