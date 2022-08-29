The girls golf season is well underway, and Des Lacs Burlington hopes to once again be one of the top teams in the area.

The Lakers had multiple state qualifiers a season ago with returning senior Lauryn Keller finish top ten in the individual standings.

Keller already has a couple victories under her belt this season, and said moving past mistakes and maintaining a positive mindset has been one of the ways she’s progressing her game.

Just, after a bad hole, it’s only so many shots out of your total score. You can always get them back if you have one bad shot, you’ll have better ones, you can always get back out out of trouble,” Keller said.

DLB Invite Team Leaderboard:

Des Lacs/Burlington: 398 New Town/Parshall 453 Kenmare 466 Tioga 505 MLS 509

DLB Invite Individual Leaderboard: