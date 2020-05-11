Golf: Linton-HMB boys preparing underclassmen for success

Linton-HMB’s golf team was looking to repeat as region champions this year with a group of seniors that Coach Carr says has been waiting on this season for a long time.

The Lions’ three seniors were hoping to earn a spot on the podium after not placing at state last season. The upperclassmen won’t get a chance to bring home that trophy, but they believe they have set the foundation for younger golfers behind them.

“It’s very important,” senior golfer Chandler Nagle said. “My older brother is four years older than me, and he had three senior buddies, and they kind of built the golf program for my classmates and the younger kids. I’d like to pass that on to the younger kids just as he did.”

Linton-HMB has never won a state championship in golf.

