Golf: Linton-HMB girls poised for state title run

Linton-HMB has been a top-three team at the state golf tournament in each of the last two seasons, but this year they hope to win it all.

“I’d be pretty disappointed if they didn’t get the opportunity to at least see what they can do,” head coach Daniel Carr said. “You always want to have that chance, that opportunity. I think it’s there for them if we get the opportunity.”

“It would just really be nice to know, “ senior Bailey Hulm said. “Not have to worry about the ‘What ifs. What if we would’ve had the season, what if we would’ve won state?’”

The Lions don’t know if the run at a state title will happen, but they do know what they will be focused on once they hit the course. The short game.

“Short game is where it all happens,” senior Kaitlyn Gefroh said.

“If you’re putting three times every time, that’s an extra one or two strokes on every hole,” Hulm said. “If you can even cut down, chip in a few times here and there, it really helps.”

The short game is where the Lions say they spend the most time in practice, and with a region championship win last year the dedication to chipping and putting seems to be working.

“They’re willing to be disciplined enough to practice that part of the game and show good leadership to the younger players in the importance of the short game,” Carr said.

Seniors Hulm and Gefroh say that regardless of the outcome this season their teammates will remember the impact they’ve had on the program.

“I hope some day the younger girls remember me and what I’ve done for our golf team, and how they can lead the team like I have led the team,” Hulm said.

“It’s very important for me to leave a good legacy with my team,” Gefroh said. “I want them to remember me as a friend and as someone who helped them grow into the person that they are.”

The Lions finished third in the state last season.