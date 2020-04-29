Golf: Linton-HMB girls poised for state title run

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linton-HMB has been a top-three team at the state golf tournament in each of the last two seasons, but this year they hope to win it all.

“I’d be pretty disappointed if they didn’t get the opportunity to at least see what they can do,” head coach Daniel Carr said. “You always want to have that chance, that opportunity. I think it’s there for them if we get the opportunity.”

“It would just really be nice to know, “ senior Bailey Hulm said. “Not have to worry about the ‘What ifs. What if we would’ve had the season, what if we would’ve won state?’”

The Lions don’t know if the run at a state title will happen, but they do know what they will be focused on once they hit the course. The short game.

“Short game is where it all happens,” senior Kaitlyn Gefroh said.

“If you’re putting three times every time, that’s an extra one or two strokes on every hole,” Hulm said. “If you can even cut down, chip in a few times here and there, it really helps.”

The short game is where the Lions say they spend the most time in practice, and with a region championship win last year the dedication to chipping and putting seems to be working.

“They’re willing to be disciplined enough to practice that part of the game and show good leadership to the younger players in the importance of the short game,” Carr said.

Seniors Hulm and Gefroh say that regardless of the outcome this season their teammates will remember the impact they’ve had on the program.

“I hope some day the younger girls remember me and what I’ve done for our golf team, and how they can lead the team like I have led the team,” Hulm said.

“It’s very important for me to leave a good legacy with my team,” Gefroh said. “I want them to remember me as a friend and as someone who helped them grow into the person that they are.”

The Lions finished third in the state last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge