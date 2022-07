The final golf tournament of the junior circuit played out at Mandan Municipal Golf Course Thursday before the big DJGA Championship in early August.

Girls Leaderboard:

1. Ruby Heydt – 71

2. Anna Huettl – 73

3. Aysia Mettler – NA

4. Kya Guidinger – 84

5. Lizzie Bachler – 102

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Stran Ressler – 77

2. Jayce Johnson – 79