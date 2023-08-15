BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Day two of the East-West Classic feature some great golf all-around, with players making a push for a title, chasing day one leader Anna Huettl of Mandan.

The Braves senior followed up her sub-par round one with an even-par second round, winning her second event of the NDHSAA season.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Anna HuettlMandan143
2. Ella SpeidelGrand Forks Red River147
2. Rose SolbergFargo Davies147
4. Zoe KeeneWest Fargo Sheyenne150
5. Lexi BartleyFargo Davies152

Team Leaderboard:

1. Grand Forsk Red River621
2. Fargo Davies631
3. Mandan647
4. West Fargo Sheyenne683
5. Wahpeton701