BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Day two of the East-West Classic feature some great golf all-around, with players making a push for a title, chasing day one leader Anna Huettl of Mandan.

The Braves senior followed up her sub-par round one with an even-par second round, winning her second event of the NDHSAA season.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Anna Huettl Mandan 143 2. Ella Speidel Grand Forks Red River 147 2. Rose Solberg Fargo Davies 147 4. Zoe Keene West Fargo Sheyenne 150 5. Lexi Bartley Fargo Davies 152

Team Leaderboard: