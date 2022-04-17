While it definitely doesn’t look or feel like spring the Minot High Boys Golf team started their season last week.

Before the spring blizzard hit the Maji were able to get one outdoor practice in before heading inside for practice.

Players and coaches said they were fortunate enough to get to be outside so early on in the season.

“This is one of the first years I’ve even been outside for a tryout actually,” Brock Jones, Junior Golfer, said. “Usually we are in Central gym practicing on simulators and flight simulators for our ball flights and what not.”

“We’ve been through this before last year it was almost the same thing without the big storm it was just so cold and bad I think we maybe played like three little miniature holes before our first tournament last year so it’s not uncommon for our kids and many of our kids especially the varsity level guys have been with our program four or five years now,” Shane Hannegrefs, Head Coach, said.