Golf: Minot’s Gavin Argent wins the 2021 state title in a playoff, West Fargo Sheyenne wins the team title

On an epic day two of the Class A State Golf Tournament, 36 holes were not enough, with the championship coming down to a sudden death playoff between Minot’s Gavin Argent and Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Hinschberger.

The two were trading birdies all day, but on the final hole, Argent put his third shot out of the bunker within four feet of the hole, sinking a birdie putt to win the championship.

Class A Individual Leaderboard:
1. Gavin Argent (Minot) – 140 (Wins in two-hole playoff)
2. Zach Hinschberger (Grand Forks Red River) – 140
3. Sam Suppes (Fargo Davies) – 144
4. Trey Hohbein (Mandan) – 145
5. Logan Schoepp (Century) – 146

Class A Team Leaderboard:
1. West Fargo Sheyenne – 598
2. Grand Forks Red River – 601
3. Fargo Davies – 603
4. Minot – 611
5. Century – 619

