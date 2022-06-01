The last tournament for the WDA golf season before the state tournament is also the last day for teams and individuals to qualify for state.

Minot’s Kasen Rostad would take home the individual title with a score of 76. As for the team title, Century would beat out Minot with a score of 331.

Individual Scores:

1. Kasen Rostad (Minot) 76

2. Logan Schoepp (Century) 78

3. Caden Willer (St. Mary’s) 80

4. Jack Homiston (Dickinson) 81

4. Jayce Johnson (Mandan) 81

Team Scores:

1. Century 331

2. Minot 338

3. St. Mary’s 342

4. Dickinson 343

5. Williston 353

