Class B Girls Golf was the first fall sport to open up practices earlier this week.

While Nedrose has a small varsity roster, that hasn’t stopped them from competing in their region and a state.

The Cardinals have just four varisty golfers in Seniors Meadow Roberts, Isabel Helde and Leah Conway, plus Leah’s sister Hannah who will be a sophomore.

This quartet finished 12th place as a team at the state tournament and third in Region Four last season.

While most teams can rely on the top four scores from six varsity players, Nedrose hasn’t backed down from the challenge of doing more with less.

“We don’t have any backups, so if someone has an off day or if we’re not playing to our best ability, they have to that team mentality of ‘I can’t fall apart, I have to keep going through this,'” Head Coach Taren Ravnaas said.

“We’ve only got four girls so we’re all going to have to work really hard, try our best, work together, keep our confidence up,” Senior Leah Conway said.

The Cardinals co-op in girls golf with Our Redeemer’s, allowing the team to make new friends as while working towards the goal of improving their golf game.

“It’s actually been really fun, it makes it makes it so much more fun meeting new people and learning how to work with them and just being there for each other,” Senior Meadow Roberts said.

“Yeah I’m pretty excited, they’ve been working hard and have made a lot of improvements over the past few years and I have three seniors, so it’s kind of their time to shine and we’ll see what they can do,” Ravnaas said.