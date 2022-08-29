Class B golf teams are less than one month out from competing for a state title. Many of these teams hit courses around the state Monday in hopes of improving their scores.
In the New Salem-Almont Invitational, the defending Class B state champions Heart River took first place with 393 points.
New Salem-Almont Invitational:
1. Mackenzie Schneider, Heart River: 87
2. Megan Robb, Heart River: 92
3. Courtnee Soupir, Western Morton County: 99
4. Emma Welch, Bowman County: 100
5. Lizzie Bacheler, Western Morton County: 102