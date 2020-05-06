Golf: New Salem will have to wait one more year to contend

Breaking News
West Morton’s golf team was aiming for a top ten finish at state this year, now they will have to wait.

Fortunately for the Holstein’s, they are not losing any seniors. The team is led by a couple of junior golfers who have been with the program since middle school, but with a lost season the expectations will be even higher next year for the underclassmen.

“It’s kind of a nice thing to know that, but also kind of puts a little bit of extra pressure on everyone because it feels like we’ve lost a year,” head coach Jordan Kautzman said. “We’re not the only team that’s in this boat, everyone is. Now, losing that entire year, that learning process for those younger guys has to get sped up and we have to put in some more time whenever we can. If it’s over the summer, or next fall, whenever that happens”

The Holstein’s finished sixth at state last year.

