After a few hours of golf Tuesday, weather suspended the Class A State Golf Tournament, forcing golfers to face a marathon day two on Wednesday.

Tournament officials plan on golfers finishing their first rounds starting at 7:15 am, with the plan to start round two at tentatively 12:30 pm.

The NDHSAA has hopes of completing the 36 hole tournament on Wednesday, barring any weather delays or the tournament going late due to darkness.