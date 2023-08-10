Class B Girls Golf is the first fall sport to begin competition, with rainy conditions on the course in Kenmare. The host school took the top spot as a team, and Laila Christianson of DLB finished first as an individual.
Individual Leaderboard
|1. Laila Christianson (DLB)
|84
|2. Ella Pearson (DLB)
|88
|3. Avery Ellis (Stanley)
|91
|4. McKenna Mau (Kenmare-Bowbells)
|96
|5. Ava Wallin (Tioga)
|100
Team Leaderboard
|1. Kenmare-Bowbells
|408
|2. Des Lacs-Burlington
|424
|3. Stanley
|475
|4. Tioga
|518