Youth golf is on the rise in our state, something that’s helped a newer program like South Prairie-Max begin to establish themselves.

The Royals Girls Golf team has 21 total players this fall, eight of which are expected to play at the varsity level.

Milestones like having a golf shoot 90 or below and qualifying for the state tournament as an individual or a team for the first time still lie ahead, and the team is excited for the opportunity to break those barriers this season, having fun with the process along the way.

“I stared golfing because of our [Kayla] Palczewski, our coach and I honestly didn’t think I would like it at all, but I tried it and I really do enjoy it,” Junior Skylar Beck said.

“I definitely think there’s been big improvement and it’s like one my favorite sports now.”

“This season, I think our goal is just to kind of make some improvement on the little things so that we can go further in tournaments and stuff,” Sophomore Abby Mikkelson said.