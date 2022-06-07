The last state tournament is underway for the spring season, as the Class A State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo.
Individual Leaderboard: (Through one round)
1. Landon Olson (Fargo North) – 70
1. Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne) – 70
3. Gabe Benson (Fargo Davies) – 71
4. Jayce Johnson (Fargo Davies) – 72
5. Andrew Wilhelm (West Fargo Sheyenne) – 73
Team Leaderboard: (Through one round)
1. Fargo Davies – 294
1. West Fargo Sheyenne – 294
3. Grand Forks Red River – 302
4. Fargo North – 304
5. Century – 307