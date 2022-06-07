The last state tournament is underway for the spring season, as the Class A State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo.

Individual Leaderboard: (Through one round)

1. Landon Olson (Fargo North) – 70

1. Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne) – 70

3. Gabe Benson (Fargo Davies) – 71

4. Jayce Johnson (Fargo Davies) – 72

5. Andrew Wilhelm (West Fargo Sheyenne) – 73

Team Leaderboard: (Through one round)

1. Fargo Davies – 294

1. West Fargo Sheyenne – 294

3. Grand Forks Red River – 302

4. Fargo North – 304

5. Century – 307