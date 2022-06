A busy week of state title events teed off on Tuesday, as the Class B State Golf Tournament played on a rainy round one in Oxbow.

Individual Leaderboard: (Through one round)

1. Champ Hettich (Beulah) – 72

2. Max Palmer (Bottineau) – 75

3. Paul Olson (Kindred) – 76

3. Jordan Anderson (Glenburn) – 76

5. Aiden Hall (Northern Cass) – 79

Team Leaderboard: (Through one round)

1. Kindred – 321

2. Central Cass – 346

3. Oak Grove – 350

4. Grafton – 351

5. Beulah – 353