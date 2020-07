The chase for the Applebee’s Cup is coming to a close, as round one of the two round season ending tournament played out at Tom O’Leary.

For the girls, it was Abby Schmidt who maintained a two shot lead throughout the day, setting her up for round two at Hawktree.

On the boys side, Gavin Argent shot a -2 on the day, putting together a four stroke lead heading into the final round.