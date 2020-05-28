Golf: South Border’s youth a strength heading into next season

South Border’s golf team was coming into this season young, but hopeful. The Mustangs have just one senior each on the girls and boys team, and what they believe is a strong group of juniors.

Coach Jeremy St. Aubin felt confident that competition within the team would push them to compete for a region championship and a run in the state tournament.

“To really integrate that in those kids, what it’s like to have that competitive drive, you can’t teach that,” South Border golf coach Jeremy St. Aubin said. “You can try to mold it as a coach, but really those peer interactions that those kids are getting far supersede what we’re able to do.”

St. Aubin says the underclassmen will give the Mustangs another chance at a region championship run next season.

