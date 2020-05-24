Golf: Spring Championship prepares for a new look tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota spring golf championship is less than two weeks away, and organizers are already taking extra steps to ensure fans and players are safe.

All of the tee times and scoring will be kept through an app, which should eliminate large gatherings before and after rounds. Each player also has a designated time for the range and putting green, and volunteers will be in place to keep fans from gathering closely on the course.

“That will eliminate those areas, and that will eliminate those concerns,” tournament organizer Chris Geiss said. “That was really two of the big concerns was pre-round and post-round. On the course for four and a half hours they’re going to be good. There’s plenty of room, and fans will be on the cart path, and there’s a cart path the entire way so it’s always easy to know where they’re supposed to be and stuff like that. We’re going to eliminate those pre-round and post-round areas as much as possible.”

The tournament is set for June 2-3 in Bismarck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"

Tioga Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Prom"

DCB Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Baseball"

Case Numbers Update 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update 5-23"

Columbus Zoo Jamani

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus Zoo Jamani"

Broadway Circle Details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle Details"

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot in Bank of America Ad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot in Bank of America Ad"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge