Golf: Spring Championship prepares for a new look tournament

The North Dakota spring golf championship is less than two weeks away, and organizers are already taking extra steps to ensure fans and players are safe.

All of the tee times and scoring will be kept through an app, which should eliminate large gatherings before and after rounds. Each player also has a designated time for the range and putting green, and volunteers will be in place to keep fans from gathering closely on the course.

“That will eliminate those areas, and that will eliminate those concerns,” tournament organizer Chris Geiss said. “That was really two of the big concerns was pre-round and post-round. On the course for four and a half hours they’re going to be good. There’s plenty of room, and fans will be on the cart path, and there’s a cart path the entire way so it’s always easy to know where they’re supposed to be and stuff like that. We’re going to eliminate those pre-round and post-round areas as much as possible.”

The tournament is set for June 2-3 in Bismarck.