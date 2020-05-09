Golf: Spring championships planned for June

High school golfers are getting a chance to play soon. The North Dakota Spring Golf Championships are being put together by Glen Ullin native Chris Geiss.

The tournament will be June 2-3 and will have both a large and small schools boys division, as well as a small schools girls division. The Class A state golf tournament was originally scheduled for the first week of June in Bismarck, but now the spring golf championships will take its place.

With a son who is an active golfer Geiss knew athletes would need to find alternate ways to stay active. Now he has over 80 high schoolers registered for the big event.

“Give them some sense of normalcy, and let them enjoy an event, especially our seniors,” tournament organizer Chris Geiss said. “The seniors, this gives them one last chance to get out there with some of their teammates, or some of their friends that they’ve made through golf. Our underclassmen, it gives them a chance to have a real event to add to their resume of their playing career, because they’ve put so much into it up until now.”

High school golfers can find more information and register for the event by visiting https://www.ndgolf.org/.

