Regional tournaments in Kenmare and Minot gave teams and players a chance to qualify for the state tournament.

Region 4 Golf Individual Leaderboard

1. Max Palmer (Bottineau)69
2. Jett Lundeen (Bishop Ryan)72
3. Bryce Zietz (Rugby)76
3. Julius Elick (Northern Lights)76
5. Gage Olson (South Prairie)77

Region 4 Golf Team Leaderboard

1. Bottineau316
2. Our Redeemer’s339
3. Rugby340
4. Northern Lights340
5. Westhope-Newburg 351

Region 6 Golf Individual Leaderboard

1. Tyler Gjellstad (Stanley)79
2. Eli Miller (DLB)82
3. Carter Eide (DLB)85
Jack Zimmer (Kenmare) 86
Josh Hetzel (Stanley)86

Region 6 Golf Team Leaderboard

1. Des Lacs-Burlington 343
2. Stanley 368368
3. New Town 375375
4. Kenmare 388388
5. Mohall-Sherwood452