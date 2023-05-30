Regional tournaments in Kenmare and Minot gave teams and players a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Region 4 Golf Individual Leaderboard
|1. Max Palmer (Bottineau)
|69
|2. Jett Lundeen (Bishop Ryan)
|72
|3. Bryce Zietz (Rugby)
|76
|3. Julius Elick (Northern Lights)
|76
|5. Gage Olson (South Prairie)
|77
Region 4 Golf Team Leaderboard
|1. Bottineau
|316
|2. Our Redeemer’s
|339
|3. Rugby
|340
|4. Northern Lights
|340
|5. Westhope-Newburg
|351
Region 6 Golf Individual Leaderboard
|1. Tyler Gjellstad (Stanley)
|79
|2. Eli Miller (DLB)
|82
|3. Carter Eide (DLB)
|85
|Jack Zimmer (Kenmare)
|86
|Josh Hetzel (Stanley)
|86
Region 6 Golf Team Leaderboard
|1. Des Lacs-Burlington
|343
|2. Stanley 368
|368
|3. New Town 375
|375
|4. Kenmare 388
|388
|5. Mohall-Sherwood
|452