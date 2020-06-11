Golf Talk-Harvey

This week’s golf talk takes us to Harvey for a look at a unique course that poses difficulties for golfers more than once on the course. “Our course in Harvey presents some unique challenges in the fact that its a 9 hole course but over those 9 holes, 5 times you have to cross the river” said club president Cayle Paulson. “There is a risk reward factor each time you’re looking at the river.”

Paulson added that the final hole, hole #9 is the course’s feature hole. “Hole number 9 is pretty much a focal point of our course being such a high elevation and one of the highest elevation points on the course. It overlooks the beautiful pasture and you can also see an overlook of Harvey.” One of the players on the course Payton Aljets agrees “It’s like a ray of hope of the course, just a great way to end your round.”

Meanwhile plans to build a new clubhouse are on hold but the plan is to build a new one all through community donations. “We were hoping to break ground on that this summer but with all the Coronavirus challenges, it will probably be another year” said Paulson.