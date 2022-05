Class B teams were busy on the golf course Friday as the annual East-West Classic tee’d off in Mandan, while several other teams met at the Des Lacs-Burlington Invite.

East-West Classic Scores:

1. Kindred: 318

2. Bottineau: 337

3. Central Cass: 341

4. Oak Grove: 345

5. Beulah: 356

DLB Invite Scores:

1. Des Lacs-Burlington: 349

2. Divide County: 352

3. Stanley: 357

4. Kenmare: 401

5. New Town-Parshall: 407