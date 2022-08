The final tournament of the summer for the DJGA arrived in Bismarck on Thursday, with round one of two of the DJGA Championship playing out at Riverwood.

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Logan Schoepp – 71

2. Champ Hettich – 74

2. Jordan Anderson – 74

4. Max Palmer – 78

4. Kasen Rostad – 78

Girls Leaderboard:

1. Anna Huettl – 73

2. Lauryn Keller – 82

3. Kya Guidinger – 84

4. Ava Kalanek – 86

5. Ruby Heydt – 87