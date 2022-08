Class A golfers from around the state had an early litmus test with the East-West Crossover Tournament in Jamestown.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Lexi Bartley (Fargo Davies) – 74

2. Lindsey Astrup (Fargo Shanley) – 77

3. Hannah Herbel (Century) – 78

3. Anna Huettl (Mandan) – 78

3. Rose Solberg (Fargo Davies) – 78

Team Leaderboard:

1. Fargo Davies – 322

2. Century – 332

3. Grand Forks Red River – 347

4. Mandan – 348

5. Legacy – 351